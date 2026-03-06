Prevc wins overall World Cup! Tschofenig on the podium

Only one ski jumping round was on the program today in Lahti. But that was enough to cause excitement. Domen Prevc initially jumped confidently to victory. But then came the surprising disqualification of the Slovenian! At least it was still enough for him to win the overall World Cup early, because his closest rival, Ryoyu Kobayashi, only finished sixth. Philipp Raimund from Germany inherited the day's victory ahead of ÖSV eagle Daniel Tschofenig. Vladimir Zografski from Bulgaria ultimately finished in third place. His first podium!