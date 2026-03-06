Excitement in Lahti
Prevc wins overall World Cup! Tschofenig on the podium
Only one ski jumping round was on the program today in Lahti. But that was enough to cause excitement. Domen Prevc initially jumped confidently to victory. But then came the surprising disqualification of the Slovenian! At least it was still enough for him to win the overall World Cup early, because his closest rival, Ryoyu Kobayashi, only finished sixth. Philipp Raimund from Germany inherited the day's victory ahead of ÖSV eagle Daniel Tschofenig. Vladimir Zografski from Bulgaria ultimately finished in third place. His first podium!
Prevc and the Slovenian team had already celebrated with a 9.5-point lead over Raimund, but his 129-meter jump ultimately counted for nothing. Tschofenig ultimately missed out on victory with 124.5 m due to fewer wind compensation points than Raimund, but he could be satisfied with his recent results. The 23-year-old had previously achieved his last podium finish on January 18 as third in Sapporo. This time, Vladimir Zografski from Bulgaria came third and stood on a World Cup podium for the first time.
Tschofenig described his jump as "very good. A very solid performance. The conditions weren't that easy, so it was a good job. I'm happy about the podium." It had been an unusual day, as there had been no qualification and only one training session in the morning. 66 athletes took to the hill. Maximilian Ortner was another ÖSV athlete to make it into the top ten, finishing seventh: "A cool jump, I want to stay in this process now."
Hörl, Kraft, Fettner, and Embacher back
Jonas Schuster finished 15th, Superteam Olympic champions Jan Hörl and Stephan Embacher 19th and 27th respectively. In between them were Stefan Kraft, who is still struggling to find his form, in 21st place, and Manuel Fettner in 22nd place in one of his last competitions. Embacher had traveled directly from Lillehammer, where he had won his seventh Junior World Championship title in the individual competition on the normal hill the day before. The second Lahti competition is scheduled for Saturday (2:30 p.m.).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
