Home victory for Pirovano
LIVE: Hütter three tenths off the fastest time
Cornelia Hütter and Ariane Rädler missed out on a podium place in the downhill in Val di Fassa by just five and seven hundredths of a second respectively. The two ÖSV ladies finished the race in fifth and sixth place. Meanwhile, Italy's Laura Pirovano celebrated her first World Cup victory in front of her home crowd.
Laura Pirovano has won an Alpine Ski World Cup race for the first time in her career. The 28-year-old Italian won the first of two World Cup downhill races in Val di Fassa on Friday, 1/100 of a second ahead of Germany's Emma Aicher and 0.29 ahead of US Olympic champion Breezy Johnson. Cornelia Hütter was the best Austrian on the hard and compact "La Volata" course, finishing fifth (+0.34), while Ariane Rädler came sixth (+0.36). The second downhill race will take place on Saturday.
The downhill was the replacement race for the one that was canceled in Crans Montana, where Lindsey Vonn tore her cruciate ligament before the Olympic Games. The American, who had suffered a serious fall at the Winter Olympics and sustained a complex shin injury, posted a video on Instagram showing her already back in training in the weight room.
Vonn remains in the lead
Vonn retained the lead in the Downhill World Cup, still 14 points ahead of Aicher and 64 ahead of Pirovano. "It was an okay run. 1/100 is nothing, but I'm happy for Laura, she deserves it," said Aicher, who was pleased that she was able to repeat her performance weekend after weekend. In the overall World Cup standings, Aicher is now second behind Mikaela Shiffrin from the US, who still has a 139-point lead and may compete in the super-G on Sunday.
Ortlieb misses out on top 10
"I didn't hold the line, so you end up skiing one or two meters too far," said Hütter, who was only five hundredths of a second off the podium. Rädler was also not far off the podium in her best World Cup result of the season in this discipline, but she too did not manage a flawless run. "You have to carry your momentum through the steep section, which is what I lacked at the finish," she said. Nina Ortlieb, who was fastest in training, finished eleventh (+0.75). "Mistakes are not allowed, and that's what happened to me in the upper section. You could see how bumpy it really is, and I lost my concentration and a lot of time," said the Vorarlberg native, who managed to avoid a fall, in an interview with ORF TV.
