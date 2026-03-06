LIVE: Hütter three tenths off the fastest time

Ortlieb misses out on top 10

"I didn't hold the line, so you end up skiing one or two meters too far," said Hütter, who was only five hundredths of a second off the podium. Rädler was also not far off the podium in her best World Cup result of the season in this discipline, but she too did not manage a flawless run. "You have to carry your momentum through the steep section, which is what I lacked at the finish," she said. Nina Ortlieb, who was fastest in training, finished eleventh (+0.75). "Mistakes are not allowed, and that's what happened to me in the upper section. You could see how bumpy it really is, and I lost my concentration and a lot of time," said the Vorarlberg native, who managed to avoid a fall, in an interview with ORF TV.