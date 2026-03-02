Trump never hid the fact that he has no plan

The US supplies the bombs, the people supply the rest

Trump's appeal to the Iranian people was unambiguous: "When we are done, take over your government." At the same time, he cautiously disclaimed responsibility if that did not work out: "Now you have a president (assumption: Trump means himself) who will give you what you always wanted. We'll see how you respond." In the style of a gangster, he added: "This is – probably – your only chance for generations."



