Joker scores for WAC
Red card and two penalties! Kiteishvili saves Sturm a draw
From 0-2 to 2-2 – Sturm Graz saved a point at Wolfsberger AC thanks to substitute Otar Kiteishvili. The championship group will therefore go ahead without the Carinthians.
A red card for Cheick Diabate and a brace from Sturm's Otar Kiteishvili prevented what had long seemed a certain victory. With one round remaining in the regular season, the gap to sixth-placed Rapid is now an unassailable four points.
Boris Matic (19th minute) and Erik Kojzek (51st minute) put WAC on the road to victory. After just over an hour, Diabate pulled the emergency brake against Malone. The resulting free kick ultimately led to a handball penalty, which substitute Kiteishvili converted (68th minute). Just five minutes later, the Georgian scored the equalizer from a penalty rebound for Graz, who had been harmless for a long time and remain two points behind leaders Salzburg. WAC remain winless in 2026 and have even slipped to tenth place.
WAC dominant for long periods
The match in the well-filled Lavanttal Arena, with 6,355 spectators, began with a minor controversy. Sturm's Seedy Jatta went down in the penalty area without any contact from an opponent, and referee Harald Lechner rightly cautioned the attacker with a yellow card for diving (2nd minute). At the other end, David Atanga missed the first big chance for WAC, who were desperate for a win, from a tight angle (4').
The Carinthians increased their offensive frequency as the opening phase continued and were rewarded in the 19th minute. Matic curled the ball into the far corner from a position on the right to give WAC their first lead of the calendar year. Sturm looked unsettled, making simple mistakes and once again proving harmless in attack. However, Graz's only big chance in the first half was a close one. Maurice Malone hit the post from close range after a corner (38').
WAC's narrow lead at the break was well deserved. The Carinthians were stronger in the tackle and more present offensively than their opponents. The second half initially offered a similar picture, with Kojzek taking center stage. First, the WAC striker failed miserably against Matteo Bignetti (47'), but moments later he beat the Sturm keeper with a well-considered finish into the far corner.
Turning point after an hour
The game now seemed to be clearly going WAC's way until the 61st minute: Diabate cleared Malone just outside the penalty area as the last man and was shown a red card for the third time this season in a competitive game. WAC's previously unthreatened victory was once again in jeopardy. Even more so when Dejan Zukic blocked the resulting free kick with his hand and referee Lechner pointed to the spot after consulting VAR.
Otar Kiteishvili, who had initially been sitting on the bench due to thigh problems, came on just in time for the penalty. With his first touch of the ball, Graz's offensive lifeline confidently made it 1-2. Just five minutes later, Kiteishvili was back on the spot after Dominik Baumgartner brought down Axel Kayombo. This time, Nikolas Polster was able to parry the initial shot, but the Georgian scored his second goal with the rebound. Sturm then pushed for a victory that had long been considered impossible. Jacob Peter Hödl had the best chance, but his long-range shot hit the crossbar (82').
Wolfsberger AC – SK Sturm Graz 2-2 (1-0)
Wolfsberg, Lavanttal Arena, 6,355, referee Lechner.
Goals:
1:0 (19') Matic
2-0 (51') Kojzek
2:1 (68.) Kiteishvili (handball penalty)
2:2 (73.) Kiteishvili
WAC: Polster – Baumgartner, Diabate, Wimmer – Matic, Sulzner, Kujovic (87. Chukwu), Renner – Zukic (93. Agyemang) – Atanga (69. Wohlmuth), Kojzek (87. Piesinger)
Sturm: Bignetti – Malic, Vallci, Koller – Hödl, Gorenc Stankovic, Fosso (86. Weinhandl), Karic (59. Rozga) – Beganovic (59. Kayombo), Malone (67. Kiteishvili) – Jatta (86. Wilson)
Red card: Diabate (61st minute/emergency brake)
Yellow cards: Kujovic , Renner and Jatta, Fosso, Rozga, Kayombo, Gorenc Stankovic
