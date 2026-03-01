Red card and two penalties! Kiteishvili saves Sturm a draw

Otar Kiteishvili, who had initially been sitting on the bench due to thigh problems, came on just in time for the penalty. With his first touch of the ball, Graz's offensive lifeline confidently made it 1-2. Just five minutes later, Kiteishvili was back on the spot after Dominik Baumgartner brought down Axel Kayombo. This time, Nikolas Polster was able to parry the initial shot, but the Georgian scored his second goal with the rebound. Sturm then pushed for a victory that had long been considered impossible. Jacob Peter Hödl had the best chance, but his long-range shot hit the crossbar (82').