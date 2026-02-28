Analysis of the US attack: “Trump needs success”

No direct invasion – but many unknowns

In addition, Posch believes it is possible that irregular forces could infiltrate the country. Such a scenario would rely on indirect destabilization – for example, by supporting opposition or separatist groups. In his assessment, however, a classic ground war currently seems unlikely.

Posch does not expect a comprehensive invasion by US ground troops. There are too few land forces stationed in the region for that. However, he points to a strategic uncertainty: the actual number of US troops in northern Iraq is difficult to estimate. This lack of transparency makes it difficult to accurately assess Washington's military options.