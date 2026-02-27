Tragic accident
Head-on collision with truck: 23-year-old driver dead
Two tragedies on Lower Austria's roads: A serious accident on Friday morning claimed the life of a 23-year-old man in the Weinviertel region. He crashed head-on into a truck with his small truck. For a 54-year-old woman, help came too late after an accident in the Baden district.
The first accident happened on Thursday evening in Leobersdorf in the Baden district. A 54-year-old woman is believed to have entered the roundabout at excessive speed and lost control of her car. She first veered into the oncoming lane and then completely off the road. Her car then crashed into a roadside monument and came to rest on its roof. Help came too late for the woman, and the emergency doctor could only confirm her death.
Ended up in the opposite lane
At 2 a.m., a large contingent of rescue workers had to be dispatched to Poysdorf in the Mistelbach district. Two drivers were trapped in their vehicles after a serious accident. A 23-year-old Polish man is believed to have veered into the opposite lane of the LB7 with his small truck. There, he crashed head-on into an oncoming truck.
Truck crashed into tree
The force of the collision threw the truck's trailer into the ditch on the right, while the tractor unit veered off the road on the left and crashed into a tree. The van, on the other hand, tipped over onto its side and came to rest about 100 meters further on, on the passenger side.
Died in hospital
The young Polish man and the truck driver (35) were flown to Czech hospitals with serious injuries, where the 23-year-old died shortly afterwards. The LB7 had to be completely closed during the operation, which also caused disruptions on the A5.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
