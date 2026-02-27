Vorteilswelt
Columnist Marc Marquez

The world champion is now also stepping on the gas in the “Krone”

Nachrichten
27.02.2026 06:52
Top favorite: Like last year, Spain's Marc Marquez has his sights set on the world championship title.
Top favorite: Like last year, Spain's Marc Marquez has his sights set on the world championship title.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/APA/AFP/Lillian SUWANRUMPHA)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

Overtaking maneuver: Seven-time (!) MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will be providing motorsport fans with first-hand information as a "Krone" columnist in the future.



We are still in Thailand after the second pre-season test and are waiting for the MotoGP World Championship to begin. The tests were very intense. Unfortunately, I recently had stomach problems that weakened me. It's never easy when you're not 100 percent healthy, but I'm very confident going into the opening weekend. I feel very good on the bike. The feeling, the qualifying attempt, and the pace were good. We are building on the good foundation we laid in the preseason. We have gained a better understanding of some details. That's why I'm sure we are very well prepared. But you won't really know where you stand until Saturday and in the race on Sunday.

For me, the race in Thailand is always something special. The first Grand Prix of the season sets the tone for the rest of the year. The track itself is very physical, with hard braking zones and long straights where stability and acceleration are crucial. It's a demanding track because it forces you to be very precise and manage the race well from the start.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/EPA/Max Slovencik)

The competition is fierce again this year. Every race will be hard-fought, I'm sure of that. In addition to my teammate Pecco (Francesco Bagnaia; note) and my brother Alex (Marquez), the Aprilias around Marco Bezzecchi were also really fast. That's not surprising to me at all. Marco was already very fast last season—especially in the second half of the season. He will be in contention for the title right from the start.

Marc Marquez with girlfriend Gemma Pinto
Marc Marquez with girlfriend Gemma Pinto(Bild: EPA/Franck Robichon)

In MotoGP, the differences are minimal. Consistency counts for more than pure speed. What's more, the championship is very evenly balanced. Five or six riders could beat you. You have to be fully focused in every qualifying session and every race. I have a very good feeling and I'm really excited about the start. And I hope you are too!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nachrichten
27.02.2026 06:52
