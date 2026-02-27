The world champion is now also stepping on the gas in the “Krone”

We are still in Thailand after the second pre-season test and are waiting for the MotoGP World Championship to begin. The tests were very intense. Unfortunately, I recently had stomach problems that weakened me. It's never easy when you're not 100 percent healthy, but I'm very confident going into the opening weekend. I feel very good on the bike. The feeling, the qualifying attempt, and the pace were good. We are building on the good foundation we laid in the preseason. We have gained a better understanding of some details. That's why I'm sure we are very well prepared. But you won't really know where you stand until Saturday and in the race on Sunday.