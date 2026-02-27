Vorteilswelt
Teenager in solitary confinement

Jenny in custody after bloody deed: “Why am I here?”

Nachrichten
27.02.2026 05:30
After the fatal attack at Baumgarten Cemetery, the teenager is under strict observation in ...
After the fatal attack at Baumgarten Cemetery, the teenager is under strict observation in pretrial detention.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Zwefo ; Josef Poyer )
Porträt von Christoph Budin
Porträt von Martina Prewein
Von Christoph Budin und Martina Prewein

New shocking details have emerged about the cemetery murder in Vienna: on the day of the crime, the 14-year-old was "high" on pills – now she is being monitored around the clock in a single cell. The "Krone" knows the family history of Jenny, who grew up in a children's home...

0 Kommentare

Born in Vienna, with Kurdish roots. Her father, who fled Iraq to Austria and ran a taxi company here, died a few years ago. Three children, the mother completely overwhelmed with the youngest, mentally disturbed problem daughter.

Five knife wounds to the head and neck
This is the family history of Jenny, a child in care, who is alleged to have killed a 64-year-old pensioner, a complete stranger, at the Baumgarten cemetery with at least five knife wounds to the head and neck – and who has been in solitary confinement since Thursday afternoon due to the risk of reoffending.

The crime scene, a row of graves at Baumgarten Cemetery
The crime scene, a row of graves at Baumgarten Cemetery(Bild: Zwefo)

Under video surveillance around the clock
In the country's largest prison, the Gray House, the girl with long dark hair, who resembles the actress from the well-known children's film "Momo," is now under video surveillance around the clock. This is also because she has often "cut" herself or injured herself with a blade.

The 14-year-old appears apathetic to fellow inmates in neighboring cells and prison guards. Just like after the terrible crime, when she simply asked the undertaker for a cigarette. Ice cold, as if nothing had happened. Only sometimes is she "awake," has moments of clarity. Then she asks childishly, "Why am I here?"

The lawyer duo Astrid Wagner (above) and Dominique Perl represent Jenny.
The lawyer duo Astrid Wagner (above) and Dominique Perl represent Jenny.(Bild: Martin A. Jöchl)

Took several pills
At the time of the murder, the girl was apparently completely drugged up. Jenny had taken several tablets of a strong prescription sedative for anxiety and panic disorders – then the teenager stabbed the victim next to the graves as if she were out of her mind...

Wenn Sie oder eine Ihnen nahestehende Person sich in einer psychischen Ausnahmesituation befinden oder von Suizidgedanken betroffen sind, wenden Sie sich bitte an die Telefonseelsorge unter der Telefonnummer 142. Weitere Krisentelefone und Notrufnummern finden Sie HIER.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

