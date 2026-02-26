Europa League LIVE: Arnautovic faces elimination

Adamu and Wiegele also no longer with the team

Celtic were 1-4 down before the game in Stuttgart, but got off to a perfect start. Junior Adamu set up Luke McCowan to make it 1-0 after just 28 seconds. After that, the Swabians were on the front foot. However, Stuttgart lacked creative ideas in attack for a long time, and two goals in the second half were disallowed for offside. The Bundesliga club did not have to worry anymore. Adamu was substituted in the 55th minute.