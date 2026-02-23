"Let me go to her!"
Drunk man follows woman to police station
The nighttime journey home of a 22-year-old woman in Purkersdorf (Lower Austria) was like something out of a horror movie. She was followed by a stranger all the way to the police station. There, the man began to rampage.
An entertaining evening in a bar on the main square in Purkersdorf in the Vienna Woods turned into a real nightmare for a 22-year-old woman. On her way home with a friend, she had the threatening feeling that she was being followed. And the young woman was not mistaken.
Completely terrified, she rang the doorbell
A 26-year-old Afghan man was indeed following the two women. Fortunately, the Purkersdorf resident did not have far to walk home. She lives about a two-minute walk from the restaurant. And – even more importantly in this case – her apartment is located in the immediate vicinity of the police station. So, completely terrified and desperate, she rang the bell at the station to get herself to safety.
Escalation during ID check
But her pursuer obviously didn't care. He also rang the police and demanded that they let him through to the woman. When the officer emphatically refused and asked for identification instead, the situation threatened to escalate.
Wildly lashing out
The 26-year-old, who was likely under the influence of alcohol, immediately began to verbally abuse the officers and prepared to fight. During the subsequent arrest, he also lashed out wildly before the handcuffs were finally clicked into place. He remained in a cell overnight to sober up and was released the next day.
