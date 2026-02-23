Vorteilswelt
After a serious accident

Former LASK star had to watch his cousin die

Nachrichten
23.02.2026 11:35
Valon Berisha saw the accident in his rearview mirror and immediately rushed to help.
Valon Berisha saw the accident in his rearview mirror and immediately rushed to help.
Porträt von Gerald Schwab
Von Gerald Schwab

In the accident in which a 38-year-old Swiss man veered off the Westautobahn motorway near Laakirchen (Upper Austria) with his delivery van and was fatally injured, former LASK and Salzburg soccer player Valon Berisha (33) had to watch his cousin die.

On Sunday at 8:10 a.m., the 38-year-old Swiss man from Rothrist in Aargau veered off the road with his delivery van near the Lindach rest stop near Laakirchen and crashed head-on into the side of a wooden noise barrier.

Accident seen in rearview mirror
Valon Berisha was driving directly in front of the accident vehicle and saw the accident in his rearview mirror. He stopped immediately and ran to the scene of the accident, where he and other witnesses provided first aid and called the emergency services.

After around 30 minutes of resuscitation, the victim was pronounced dead. Valon Berisha and the other helpers were looked after by the Red Cross crisis intervention team. 

Valon Berisha saw the accident in his rearview mirror and immediately rushed to help.
Valon Berisha saw the accident in his rearview mirror and immediately rushed to help.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/GEPA pictures/ Manuel Binder und Kerschbaummayr Werner, Krone KREATIV)

Transferred to Zurich two weeks ago
Berisha, who was also a national team player in Norway and currently plays for the Kosovar team, transferred from LASK to FC Zurich in the winter. After Saturday evening's 2-1 victory in the Zurich derby against the Grasshoppers, the two cousins apparently set off for Linz to collect some items from an apartment there.

Club supports player
FC Zurich responded to the tragedy on Monday. "FC Zurich is deeply shocked by the tragic accident in Austria in which a close relative of our player Valon Berisha was killed. Valon Berisha was not involved in the accident himself, but witnessed the incident as an eyewitness. In this extremely stressful situation, our sincere sympathy goes out to the family and all relatives. FC Zurich stands closely by Valon Berisha during this difficult time and supports him in every way," the club said in a statement.

Nachrichten
23.02.2026 11:35
