Former LASK star had to watch his cousin die

Club supports player

FC Zurich responded to the tragedy on Monday. "FC Zurich is deeply shocked by the tragic accident in Austria in which a close relative of our player Valon Berisha was killed. Valon Berisha was not involved in the accident himself, but witnessed the incident as an eyewitness. In this extremely stressful situation, our sincere sympathy goes out to the family and all relatives. FC Zurich stands closely by Valon Berisha during this difficult time and supports him in every way," the club said in a statement.