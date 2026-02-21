Despite all warnings
Here we go! First avalanche rescue operations in Tyrol
Despite all warnings: The first avalanche alerts were issued in Tyrol on Saturday morning! In Serfaus (Landeck district), a winter sports enthusiast was buried by snow in open terrain and has since been rescued alive. An avalanche alert was also issued in Wattener Lizum (Innsbruck-Land district). Danger level 4 prevails across Tyrol this weekend. The Austrian Armed Forces are on standby to assist.
The first avalanche warning in Tyrol on Saturday was issued at 10:23 a.m.: The Tyrol control center reported an avalanche in Serfaus. This occurred in the Hintergreitbach area in open terrain near the second section of the Komperdellbahn. Apparently directly in the area of the lift route.
Buried person rescued, condition critical
A winter sports enthusiast was buried. The Serfaus and Fiss mountain rescue services were alerted, as were the Christophorus 5 emergency helicopter and the Libelle Tirol police helicopter. "After a guest reported the incident, the search was initiated immediately, as it was suspected that someone had been buried," said the mountain railway company. At around 10:45 a.m., the male skier was found and rescued alive.
At around 10:45 a.m., the male skier was found and rescued alive.
Ein Sprecher Seilbahn Komperdell
According to information from "Krone," the victim is in critical condition. He was flown to the Innsbruck clinic by emergency helicopter.
Another alarm, adverse weather conditions
Shortly afterwards, the next alarm was raised – this time in Wattener Lizum in the area of the so-called Hillary Cross. The situation there is still unclear. The crew of the Alpin 5 emergency helicopter is currently trying to assess the situation from the air. "However, as in Serfaus, visibility is poor due to the weather conditions," said the control center.
Urgent warning to all winter sports enthusiasts
Today, Saturday, there could be another series of avalanches in Tyrol, just like on Friday. The situation throughout the state remains critical, with danger level 4 out of 5 prevailing across much of the region. In the morning, the avalanche warning service once again issued an urgent warning about the current situation.
Winter sports enthusiasts could very easily trigger avalanches. There are numerous danger spots, even below the tree line. Snow slabs are still to be expected, which, as on Friday in St. Anton am Arlberg, can become very large in isolated cases. With the rain, the likelihood of spontaneous avalanches is increasing significantly.
Austrian Armed Forces on avalanche assistance mission
Five people died in avalanches in the mountains of western Austria on Friday – four in Tyrol alone and one in Vorarlberg. At the request of the Tyrol State Warning Center, the Austrian Armed Forces will be on avalanche assistance duty in Tyrol on Saturday.
The operation is currently planned for Saturday until 6 p.m., according to the Ministry of Defense. Reconnaissance flights are planned to assess the situation, as well as transporting mountain rescue personnel, who will then carry out avalanche blasting and winch rescues.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.