Alarm in Iran
US ready to strike against the mullahs on Saturday
The situation for the hard-line mullahs in Iran is becoming increasingly threatening. According to media reports, the US has positioned hundreds of aircraft and several warships in the Middle East and will be ready for a major strike on Saturday. All that is missing now is Donald Trump's order to attack. However, the US president does not seem to have made a final decision yet.
According to the Military Air Tracking Alliance (MATA), a group of open-source experts who analyze global flight movements, the US military has assembled dozens of fighter jets, more than 80 tanker aircraft, and over 170 transport planes within striking distance of Iran.
Several E-3 flying command centers have also been deployed to the region to coordinate complex air operations. They had previously been stationed at bases in Hawaii, Germany, and Japan.
World's largest aircraft carrier ready for action
Also on site and ready for action is the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier. On the orders of the Pentagon, it joined the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and several guided missile destroyers. The Gerald R. Ford, the most modern aircraft carrier in the United States, was already on duty in the Caribbean with its escort ships and took part in missions in Venezuela at the beginning of the year. The ship is powered by a nuclear reactor and can carry more than 75 military aircraft, including F-18 Super Hornet fighter jets.
The final preparations currently underway are more complex than in previous missions. In June last year, the US military attacked Iranian nuclear facilities with stealth bombers in Operation Midnight Hammer. In a prolonged mission, Iranian government and security-related facilities could now also be targeted, not just nuclear infrastructure, one of the insiders said.
US expects retaliatory strikes
The US firmly expects retaliation from Iran, which could lead to mutual strikes over a longer period of time. The mullahs have also reinforced the security of their nuclear facilities by covering important sites with concrete and large amounts of earth, as recent satellite images suggest.
Exact timing of attack unclear
According to CNN and CBS, the US is ready to strike on Saturday. The exact timing of an attack is influenced by several factors. The Winter Olympics, a symbol of peace and global unity, are currently still underway in Italy. However, the games end on Sunday. Wednesday also marked the beginning of Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting. Experts consider an attack during this time to be particularly disrespectful. In addition, Trump will deliver his annual State of the Union address next Tuesday. The US president could factor this into his decision.
Poland appeals to its citizens: "Leave Iran immediately"
Another indication of an imminent attack is that on Thursday, Poland, an EU country, appealed to its citizens to leave Iran as soon as possible. "Please leave Iran immediately and do not travel to this country under any circumstances," said Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The possibility of a hot conflict is "very real," he said. Evacuation from the country may no longer be possible in a few hours or a few days, Tusk warned.
What is certain is that Trump wants regime change in Iran following the bloody crackdown on protests in early January that left thousands dead. However, his government spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized that the US president's "first choice" is diplomacy, which is why Tehran would be well advised to reach an agreement with Trump.
Little progress in talks on nuclear program
The US is also currently negotiating with Iran over its nuclear program, so far without any tangible progress. After a round of talks in Geneva, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, spoke of a "step forward" and at the same time urged haste. "We have made progress, but there is still a lot to do, and the problem is that we don't have much time," Grossi said. This statement could also indicate an imminent attack by the US.
Lavrov warns US against playing with fire
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned the US against a military strike, pointing to serious consequences. There have already been attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities under the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Lavrov said in an interview with the Saudi Arabian television station Al-Arabiya. "In our assessment, there were real risks of a nuclear incident."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
