US ready to strike against the mullahs on Saturday

Exact timing of attack unclear

According to CNN and CBS, the US is ready to strike on Saturday. The exact timing of an attack is influenced by several factors. The Winter Olympics, a symbol of peace and global unity, are currently still underway in Italy. However, the games end on Sunday. Wednesday also marked the beginning of Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting. Experts consider an attack during this time to be particularly disrespectful. In addition, Trump will deliver his annual State of the Union address next Tuesday. The US president could factor this into his decision.