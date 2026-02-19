Death from exposure on the Glockner: Victim’s boyfriend in court

No emergency call, no distress signals

According to the public prosecutor's office, the mountaineering duo should also have turned back earlier. In the prevailing conditions, with wind speeds of up to 74 km/h and temperatures of minus eight degrees – which felt like minus 20 degrees when combined – they "should have turned back at the latest at the so-called 'Frühstücksplatzl'". The 37-year-old also did not make an emergency call when it got dark. When a helicopter searched for the two at around 10:50 p.m. and flew over them, he also did not send any distress signals.