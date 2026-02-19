Friend in court
Death from exposure on the Glockner: Victim’s boyfriend in court
The case shocked Austria and far beyond: Kerstin G. (33) tragically froze to death in the middle of the night on the Großglockner in January 2025. Her partner Thomas P. (37) quickly came under the scrutiny of investigators. He is alleged to have left her behind alone and was charged with grossly negligent homicide. Today he is standing trial. The "Krone" is reporting live.
The 37-year-old from Salzburg must answer for his actions today, Thursday, at the Innsbruck Regional Court and take his place in the dock.
- The night of death: The Glockner drama took place on the night of January 19, 2025. Shortly before reaching the summit, Kerstin G. lost her strength. Her partner wanted to get help, as he says. It did not come...
- The accusation: The woman froze to death. The focus fell on Thomas P., who was charged with grossly negligent homicide in December. He is alleged to have left her "defenseless, exhausted, hypothermic, and disoriented."
- The trial: It was scheduled for one day. Due to the extensive program, it could be postponed. Fifteen witnesses—including mountain rescuers—and two experts were summoned.
- What is the potential punishment? The mountaineer denied the allegations in the run-up to the trial. He also pleaded "not guilty" at the trial. If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison.
The "Krone" is reporting live from the courtroom:
Experienced judge presides over trial
An expert opinion on alpine technology and a forensic medical report are expected to help establish the truth. The trial is being presided over by single judge Norbert Hofer. The experienced judge has special jurisdiction in alpine matters, and all criminal trials relating to this area end up on his desk.
What the public prosecutor's office says
In its indictment, the public prosecutor's office made extensive accusations against the accused mountaineer, whom it considered to be the leader of the tour due to his experience. It claimed that he had failed to take into account that his girlfriend had never completed an alpine tour of this length before. The authorities also cited the tour planning, including a start that was around two hours late.
In addition, he did not anticipate an emergency and did not have sufficient emergency bivouac equipment with him. When the man left the woman behind at 2 a.m. to get help, he allegedly did not take her to a place sheltered from the wind and did not use a bivouac sack or aluminum rescue blankets. The athlete herself did not have "suitable equipment" for such a tour.
No emergency call, no distress signals
According to the public prosecutor's office, the mountaineering duo should also have turned back earlier. In the prevailing conditions, with wind speeds of up to 74 km/h and temperatures of minus eight degrees – which felt like minus 20 degrees when combined – they "should have turned back at the latest at the so-called 'Frühstücksplatzl'". The 37-year-old also did not make an emergency call when it got dark. When a helicopter searched for the two at around 10:50 p.m. and flew over them, he also did not send any distress signals.
The alpine police tried to reach him several times. It was not until around 12:35 a.m. that an "unclear" conversation took place; the defendant is said to have set his cell phone to silent and put it away. At 3:30 a.m., the man finally notified the rescue services after leaving the 33-year-old woman alone below the summit.
Defendant pleads "not guilty"
Shortly after the fatal mountain tour, the defendant announced through his defense attorney Kurt Jelinek that he would not plead guilty in criminal terms. According to the public prosecutor's office, he also "denied any wrongdoing" during the preliminary investigation.
The trial is attracting a great deal of media interest. Around 50 media representatives, including some from Germany, have announced their attendance. As a result, there will be little to no room for interested members of the public.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.