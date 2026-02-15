LIVE: What’s in store for Lisa Eder now?

No Austrian ski jump

"The facility is brutally hard to crack. The whole of Austria is struggling," said Eder, who, like her colleagues in Predazzo, had not found her footing from the first jump. The fact that she managed a good jump at the end "will probably occupy me for my entire career," Eder said on ORF. "Somehow, the second jump feels good, but somehow it also upsets me." She is left with "a tin medal" from the Olympics, Eder said. "Bad experiences are also good experiences."