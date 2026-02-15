Women's ski jumping
LIVE: What’s in store for Lisa Eder now?
Austria's female ski jumpers missed out on a medal at the Olympic premiere for women on the large hill!
Team leader Lisa Eder was the best Austrian on Sunday in Predazzo, finishing in seventh place. Normal hill winner Anna Odine Ström led a Norwegian double victory on the large hill ahead of Eirin Maria Kvandal. Bronze went to Slovenia's Nika Prevc.
Expectations for the women's ski jumping team, which is currently undergoing a period of transition, had already been modest in the run-up to the event. The second-best ÖOC athlete was Lisa Hirner (18th), a regular Nordic combined athlete, Julia Mühlbacher came 22nd and Meghann Wadsak 38th. The new men's super team competition on Monday remains the last chance for the ski jumping team to win their first medal in the sixth competition in Italy.
Eder had spoken of being very nervous after her fourth place on the normal hill. On the less popular large hill, the Salzburg native first had to contend with a tailwind and an extended inrun. With a jump of 125.5 m and significantly fewer wind points, she was already out of the medal race at the halfway point in 15th place. In the final round of the top 30, Eder landed at 132 m on the 141 m hill and improved her position by eight places with good scores.
No Austrian ski jump
"The facility is brutally hard to crack. The whole of Austria is struggling," said Eder, who, like her colleagues in Predazzo, had not found her footing from the first jump. The fact that she managed a good jump at the end "will probably occupy me for my entire career," Eder said on ORF. "Somehow, the second jump feels good, but somehow it also upsets me." She is left with "a tin medal" from the Olympics, Eder said. "Bad experiences are also good experiences."
Hirner, who had been early in the turbulent first round, found herself surprisingly in 18th place at half-time with Norway leading by four points. She confirmed her performance in the second round. "I had a really nice two weeks and showed a cool jump at the end." The highly ambitious Mühlbach native was disappointed with her Olympic debut. "Obviously, it's not what I'm capable of or what I wanted to show. It was off from the start – looks like it's not our place," said the 21-year-old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
