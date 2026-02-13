Entrepreneur’s wife loses her temper in traffic jam

In the upscale neighborhood of Vienna-Döbling, two cars enter a narrow street at the same time and block each other. It would have been easy for the victims to back up a meter or two and let the line of cars that had formed opposite them pass. But the driver, who was traveling with her mother, didn't think so: "I have the right of way!" she shouted. Opposite her was the Mercedes G-Class, which the wealthy defendant was driving to work on October 17. The luxury car's dashcam filmed the scenes.