75-year-old woman injured
Entrepreneur’s wife loses her temper in traffic jam
A well-to-do Viennese woman loses her temper in a battle for right of way at a narrow stretch of road in the upscale district of Döbling. The result: a driver and her 75-year-old mother were injured. And she herself did not escape unscathed either.
In the upscale neighborhood of Vienna-Döbling, two cars enter a narrow street at the same time and block each other. It would have been easy for the victims to back up a meter or two and let the line of cars that had formed opposite them pass. But the driver, who was traveling with her mother, didn't think so: "I have the right of way!" she shouted. Opposite her was the Mercedes G-Class, which the wealthy defendant was driving to work on October 17. The luxury car's dashcam filmed the scenes.
Mother rushed to her daughter's aid
"I was nervous that day," admits the entrepreneur's wife. "Please drive now, don't be a terror. My God, come on!" she shouted at the duo in the small car opposite. A chorus of honking ensues. Suddenly, the Mercedes driver loses her temper. She jumps out of the car, runs to the other driver, leans through the open window of her car and hits her on the shoulder with her cell phone. This in turn brings the mother, a sprightly 75-year-old, onto the scene. She gets out and rushes to her daughter's aid, shouting, "Don't you hit my daughter!"
I have requested that another witness to the incident, who can be seen in the video, be investigated.
Anwalt Rainer Rienmüller
Bruises and a protruding finger
The elderly lady tries to pull the woman in the red designer suit away from her daughter, who now also gets out of the car. Together, they want to restrain the "attacker": "One of them pulled my hair. I panicked and just wanted to free myself. I didn't want to hurt anyone," she claims. But in addition to bruises, the 75-year-old was left with a dislocated finger after the scuffle.
"Do you know how old the woman is? 75 years old. She still can't move her finger," says the victim's representative to the client of lawyer Rainer Rienmüller, demanding €15,000 in the Landl from the Mercedes driver, who is facing charges of grievous bodily harm.
Her promise to Judge Philipp Krasa: "If I ever find myself in such a situation again, I will remain seated. I made a big mistake by getting out of the car."
Adjourned to question another witness who can be seen in the video.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
