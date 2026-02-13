Give the gift of top events with the Krone Ticket Shop!

Save up to 50%
Valentine's Day is just around the corner! Still haven't got a gift? Until tomorrow, February 14, the Krone Ticket Shop is offering exclusive discounts on selected highlights. Give the gift of special moments at live events, musicals, and cultural highlights. You can find all offers in the Krone Ticket Shop at ticket.krone.at
What could be better than giving the gift of time together? With the current Valentine's Day promotion at the Krone Ticket Shop, you can give the gift of love and save up to 50%. Whether it's a musical, concert, or cabaret – numerous events are available at greatly reduced prices during the promotional period.
Here is a brief overview of the events on offer:
- Phantom of the Opera (2-for-1 ticket)
Andrew Lloyd Webber's cult classic musical tells a dramatic love story full of great music, mystical atmosphere, and emotional melodies—perfect for a romantic evening for two.
Selected performances February-April 2026
Raimund Theater, Vienna
- Love Jogging (- 50%)
The lively comedy "Love Jogging" provides a workout for your laugh muscles and the best entertainment. Complicated relationships, humorous misunderstandings, and witty dialogue make this play a perfect theater experience for couples.
March 6-29, 2026
Kaiserbahnhof Laxenburg
- Holiday on Ice – CINEMA OF DREAMS (- 30%)
The popular ice show "Holiday on Ice – CINEMA OF DREAMS" transports you to a cinematic world full of fantasy and emotion.
January 21-31, 2027
Vienna City Hall
- Vienna Opera Summer – Carmen (- 25%)
This year, the Vienna Opera Summer brings Georges Bizet's opera "Carmen" to the unique open-air setting of the Opera Arena at Heumarkt. Passionate music, dramatic action, and stirring emotions under the open sky make this opera festival an extraordinary summer highlight.
July 1-18, 2026
Am Heumarkt, Vienna
- Vienna Kaiser Wiesn (2-for-1 ticket)
Austria's largest traditional festival and Oktoberfest in the heart of Vienna – where folk festival atmosphere meets culinary highlights and pure joie de vivre.
September 24–October 11, 2026
Kaiserwiese, Prater, Vienna
