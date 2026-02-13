Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Save up to 50%

Give the gift of top events with the Krone Ticket Shop!

Nachrichten
13.02.2026 14:05
(Bild: Adobe Stock, krone.at)

Valentine's Day is just around the corner! Still haven't got a gift? Until tomorrow, February 14, the Krone Ticket Shop is offering exclusive discounts on selected highlights. Give the gift of special moments at live events, musicals, and cultural highlights. You can find all offers in the Krone Ticket Shop at ticket.krone.at

0 Kommentare

What could be better than giving the gift of time together? With the current Valentine's Day promotion at the Krone Ticket Shop, you can give the gift of love and save up to 50%. Whether it's a musical, concert, or cabaret – numerous events are available at greatly reduced prices during the promotional period. 

Here is a brief overview of the events on offer:

  • Phantom of the Opera (2-for-1 ticket)
    Andrew Lloyd Webber's cult classic musical tells a dramatic love story full of great music, mystical atmosphere, and emotional melodies—perfect for a romantic evening for two.
    Selected performances February-April 2026
    Raimund Theater, Vienna
  • Love Jogging (- 50%)
    The lively comedy "Love Jogging" provides a workout for your laugh muscles and the best entertainment. Complicated relationships, humorous misunderstandings, and witty dialogue make this play a perfect theater experience for couples.
    March 6-29, 2026
    Kaiserbahnhof Laxenburg
  • Holiday on Ice – CINEMA OF DREAMS (- 30%)
    The popular ice show "Holiday on Ice – CINEMA OF DREAMS" transports you to a cinematic world full of fantasy and emotion.
    January 21-31, 2027
    Vienna City Hall
  • Vienna Opera Summer – Carmen (- 25%)
    This year, the Vienna Opera Summer brings Georges Bizet's opera "Carmen" to the unique open-air setting of the Opera Arena at Heumarkt. Passionate music, dramatic action, and stirring emotions under the open sky make this opera festival an extraordinary summer highlight. 
    July 1-18, 2026
    Am Heumarkt, Vienna
  • Vienna Kaiser Wiesn (2-for-1 ticket)
    Austria's largest traditional festival and Oktoberfest in the heart of Vienna – where folk festival atmosphere meets culinary highlights and pure joie de vivre.
    September 24–October 11, 2026 
    Kaiserwiese, Prater, Vienna
+1
Fotos
Valentinsaktion 2026
Events zum Bestpreis 

Noch bis 14.2.2026 gibt es bis zu -50% auf Tickets für Shows, Musicals, Konzerte und Kabaretts.

Sichern Sie sich noch jetzt Ihre Tickets zu erstklassigen Veranstaltungen im Krone Ticketshop unter ticket.krone.at

*Gültig so lange der Vorrat reicht, nicht mit anderen Aktionen kombinierbar. Teilnehmende Veranstaltungen sind gekennzeichnet. Der Rabatt wird vom Kartengrundpreis berechnet und automatisch in der Preisliste angezeigt.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
13.02.2026 14:05
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf