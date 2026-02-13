Salzburg resident shoots burglar: murder charge

But the Hungarian did not react and continued to run. The defendant then fired two warning shots next to the burglar's body. As the Hungarian continued to flee, the 66-year-old knelt down, according to the indictment, in order to "have a better aim," as leaves and branches from a tree were obstructing his view. The bullet entered the back of the 31-year-old's head. The Hungarian later died in hospital. According to the indictment, "the defendant was neither attacked nor did he believe he was being attacked." According to the investigation, the burglar did not have a knife in his hand, as claimed by the shooter.