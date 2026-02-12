Verstappen complains: “Like Formula E on steroids!”

Norris snatched the world championship crown from Verstappen by two points last season. "I really enjoyed it. So yes, if he wants to step down, he can step down," the Englishman was quoted as saying by trade magazine Autosport after the second day of testing. "Formula 1 is changing all the time. We get paid huge sums of money to drive, so at the end of the day there's nothing to really complain about." Every driver is free to do something different.