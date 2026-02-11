Job-hunting trial
Wöginger intends to remain in office even if convicted
Six questions, six answers: Why the ÖVP parliamentary group leader, August Wöginger from Innviertel, is standing trial in Linz today. The case concerns job-hunting and political influence-peddling for a party colleague. Fourteen days have been set aside for the trial, with a verdict expected on April 21.
What is the so-called job-trading affair all about?
At the center of the affair is the appointment of the head of the Braunau tax office. The public prosecutor's office believes that the position was awarded under political influence and did not go to the most qualified candidate.
Who is at the center of the indictment?
The defendants are ÖVP club chairman August Wöginger and two tax officials (aged 60 and 63), both ÖVP members. Wöginger is alleged to have intervened on behalf of a party colleague, a former ÖVP mayor. As members and chairman of the review committee, the co-defendants are alleged to have deliberately given the mayor a better evaluation in order to enable him to get the job.
Why is the appointment particularly controversial?
Long-time finance official Christa Scharf had already been leading the agency on an interim basis for months before the position was filled. The Federal Administrative Court later determined that Scharf was by far the most qualified candidate and awarded her compensation.
Initially, there was a diversion, but now the case is going to trial. Why?
In the fall, a diversion seemed possible, combined with five-figure fines. Following an appeal by the senior public prosecutor's office, the Linz Higher Regional Court overturned this solution. This means that the case must now be heard in court.
How long will the trial last?
The trial is scheduled to last 14 days. The opening statements will be made again at today's opening. A total of 31 witnesses are to be heard, including former Finance Secretary General Thomas Schmid on March 9. A verdict is expected on April 21.
What will happen to Wöginger if he is found guilty?
The ÖVP politician has announced that he intends to remain club leader even if convicted in the first instance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
