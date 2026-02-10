LIVE: Final jump decides medal

Diethart confident

Women's head coach Thomas Diethart was confident. "We know they can do it. For Julia, it's her first Olympic Games, which isn't easy," emphasized the former Tour winner. The Upper Austrian took the opportunity on Sunday to warm up with further training jumps on the hill, while Eder decided not to. After the disappointing individual competition, Stephan Embacher (7th) and Jan Hörl (11th) will take on the male part. Coach Andreas Widhölzl does not want to be discouraged. "Everything is still possible. The girls did a good job, and we did a good job too. Let's see if we can improve our telemark, and then we'll see what happens," said Widhölzl.