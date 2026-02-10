Here in the live ticker
LIVE: Final jump decides medal
The mixed team competition in ski jumping is on the program at the Olympics today. Competing are: Lisa Eder, Julia Mühlbacher, Stephan Embacher, and Jan Hörl. At halftime, Austria was in 5th place. We are reporting live – see the ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
The Austrian ski jumping quartet is considered the underdog ahead of the mixed team competition at the Olympic Games in Italy. Based on initial impressions on the normal hill in Predazzo, the men's and women's duos from Norway, Slovenia, and Germany are considered stronger contenders in the battle for medals on Tuesday (6:45 p.m.).
Lisa Eder and Julia Mühlbacher want to fight back after the bitter disappointments at the start of the Olympics. Eder, one of the favorites on the normal hill, finished in a bitter fourth place on Saturday, while Mühlbacher did not make it past 22nd place. "We're looking ahead. Stay cool, I have nothing to lose," said Mühlbacher about her motto in the mixed team event. She won't be able to work magic. "Everyone has to come down twice. It's a team competition, so anything is possible."
Diethart confident
Women's head coach Thomas Diethart was confident. "We know they can do it. For Julia, it's her first Olympic Games, which isn't easy," emphasized the former Tour winner. The Upper Austrian took the opportunity on Sunday to warm up with further training jumps on the hill, while Eder decided not to. After the disappointing individual competition, Stephan Embacher (7th) and Jan Hörl (11th) will take on the male part. Coach Andreas Widhölzl does not want to be discouraged. "Everything is still possible. The girls did a good job, and we did a good job too. Let's see if we can improve our telemark, and then we'll see what happens," said Widhölzl.
In any case, the favorites are others. At the start of the women's competition, two other Norwegians joined Olympic champion Anna Odine Ström in the top six. Beijing Olympic champion Slovenia is relying on Nika Vodan (8th) alongside second-placed World Cup dominator Nika Prevc, while Germany is counting on Selina Freitag (7th) and Agnes Reisch (9th). In addition to bronze medalist Nozomi Maruyama, the Japanese team also lacked a second jumper with a top result, with Sara Takanashi finishing in 13th place.
Suit farce in Beijing
Four years ago in China, Daniela Iraschko-Stolz, Kraft, Eder, and Manuel Fettner took fifth place. However, the Olympic debut of the mixed team competition was overshadowed by suit disqualifications for five female jumpers. These included Iraschko-Stolz, whose first jump was taken out of the scoring in a competition that was devalued in sporting terms.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
