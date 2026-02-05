This is where our students have the greatest deficit in German

The highest proportion of elementary school children who had to attend a German support class or group due to problems with the language of instruction was recently over 25 percent in Wels. In Traun and Linz, there were also more "exceptional" pupils than in the federal capital in the 2024/25 school year, at 22 percent each, while in Steyr (19) and the provincial capitals of Salzburg and Graz (18 percent each), the proportion was slightly lower. In the provincial capitals of Sankt Pölten and Innsbruck, 16 percent of elementary school students were recently assessed as unlikely to be able to follow regular lessons without special support. In Villach and Bregenz, the figure was 13 percent.