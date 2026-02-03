Benko: Arabs awarded €700 million

Comprehensive guarantees

The verdict has now been delivered to the defendants: Mubadala was awarded just over €700 million. Since the bankrupt companies of the Signa Group have no significant funds at their disposal, the arbitration ruling now also spells trouble for various companies belonging to the Laura Private Foundation. According to the ruling, which is available to the "Krone," the Laura Foundation must pay just under 700 million euros plus interest to various Mubadala companies.