Crans-Montana Downhill
Home victory! Von Allmen outclasses the rest of the world
It was a true demonstration of power by Franjo Von Allmen. The Swiss local hero confidently secured a home victory in Sunday's downhill race in Crans Montana – 65 hundredths of a second ahead of Dominik Paris and 70 hundredths ahead of Ryan Cochran-Siegle. The Austrians, who traveled without Vincent Kriechmayr, were not involved in the battle for the top places.
Daniel Hemetsberger (+1.45) missed out on the top ten, as did Stefan Babinsky (+1.53), who finished just behind him. Kriechmayr, like giant slalom world champion Raphael Haaser, took a voluntary break from competition to get into top shape for the Olympics during training in Austria.
0.65-second lead
Von Allmen skied brutally fast on his way to his fifth World Cup victory, was among the fastest in all sectors and finished in 1:55.00 minutes. He thus distanced South Tyrolean Paris by 0.65 seconds on the Piste Nationale, with American Cochran-Siegle 0.70 seconds behind. Overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt had to settle for fourth place.
He "had fun skiing," said Von Allmen in an interview with ORF. "It's always difficult to assess while skiing. On slow passages like this, you can be fast or slow, the feeling can be the same, but the time difference can be massive. Today I had a good feeling, so I was a little suspicious: Is this really fast or is it slow after all?" With regard to the Olympic downhill, such a sense of achievement is "certainly not entirely unimportant," added the 24-year-old.
Minute's silence before the race
The race was a special occasion for the entire Swiss team. Before the start of the downhill, spectators in the finish area observed a minute's silence for the victims of the fire disaster on New Year's Eve. Odermatt, teammates, and other athletes laid white roses on a black heart in the snow. A month ago, 40 people were killed and 116 injured in a fire in a bar in Crans-Montana.
The result
The next race will already be for gold, silver, and bronze. The men's downhill in Bormio is the first alpine competition at the 2026 Olympic Games and will take place this coming Saturday. The speed aces will compete in their first training session on Wednesday.
