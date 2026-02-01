Home victory! Von Allmen outclasses the rest of the world

He "had fun skiing," said Von Allmen in an interview with ORF. "It's always difficult to assess while skiing. On slow passages like this, you can be fast or slow, the feeling can be the same, but the time difference can be massive. Today I had a good feeling, so I was a little suspicious: Is this really fast or is it slow after all?" With regard to the Olympic downhill, such a sense of achievement is "certainly not entirely unimportant," added the 24-year-old.