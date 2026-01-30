A new landmark towers over Spielberg

Hundreds of thousands of fans make the pilgrimage to Spielberg every year for the Formula 1 and MotoGP races. This keeps the cash registers ringing far beyond the Murtal valley. Things are looking good again this year, as Michael Ranzmaier-Hausleitner, chairman of Murtal Tourism, revealed yesterday at the Schönberghof to the "Krone" newspaper: "As always, things are looking very good for Formula 1. And there are also many inquiries for the new MotoGP date (in September for the first time; note). If we have a long summer, then nothing will stand in the way of a well-attended event there either."