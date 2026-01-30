"Krone" commentary
Stocker cannot shirk this responsibility
Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) has suddenly brought a referendum on the future structure of military service in Austria into play, causing quite a stir. Editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann comments on the latest developments.
No, it's not a cannon shot, but it is a bombshell that the Chancellor dropped on Friday: he does not want to decide how long young Austrian men should serve in the armed forces in future; no, the Austrians themselves should do that.
Christian Stocker surprised friends and foes alike in his speech at the "ÖVP's political New Year's kick-off," as the event on January 30 (!) was titled.
A direct hit with advance notice
Let's count among his "friends" his party colleagues and significant parts of the Army Reform Commission, which has spoken out in favor of extending military service, and above all his coalition partners. The chancellor scored a direct hit with his announcement that Austrians should/may/must vote on the extension of military service in a referendum.
Also on non-extension? No! This was clarified in the afternoon: the decision is about which of the extension models presented by the commission should be implemented.
The surprise attack was a success! The SPÖ and Neos, which—to put it mildly—show extremely little enthusiasm for the extension of military service, would have been taken out of the picture by outsourcing the decision to the population.
And even the Chancellor would not have to take responsibility, nor would the ÖVP Defense Minister.
However, there is one decision that neither the Chancellor, nor the Defense Minister, nor the three-party coalition can avoid: they must take responsibility for the country, they must decide on the fundamental defense strategy and guarantee our security.
Once that happens, we can leave the decision on the length of military service to them.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.