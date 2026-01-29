But opponent confirmed
Another Babler critic resigns from the executive committee
The discord within the SPÖ continues and is coming to a head ahead of the upcoming party conference. Lower Austria's regional chairman Sven Hergovich has decided not to run for the federal committees – i.e., the presidium and executive committee. This means that another critic of federal party leader Andreas Babler is withdrawing from key decision-making positions. According to information from the "Krone" newspaper, however, an opponent for Babler is already almost certain.
Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig and Burgenland Governor Hans Peter Doskozil had already decided not to seek re-election to the federal committees. Styrian provincial leader Max Lercher is also not standing for election.
Decision after defeat in St. Pölten
The federal states concerned are sending other representatives to the committees – including Hergovich, whose place is now to be taken by the third president of the state parliament, Elvira Schmidt. The decision was made at a meeting of the Lower Austrian state party after the defeat in the St. Pölten election, which was also attended by federal party leader Andreas Babler. Hergovich's proposal was unanimously accepted.
The SPÖ party conference is scheduled for March 7 in Vienna. By February 13 at the latest, the executive committee wants to decide which key motions will be put to the vote and who will run for the presidium and executive committee. Andreas Babler is currently the only candidate nominated for the federal party chairmanship. However, it is possible that the executive committee will nominate another candidate.
Will Kern re-enter the ring?
The only potential opponent is former party leader Christian Kern. Following his hasty departure from the party leadership, there are reservations about him, particularly among the influential Vienna party delegates and the trade unions. Kern's supporters, on the other hand, are mainly found in the regional parties along the Südbahn railway line – i.e., in Lower Austria, Styria, and Carinthia – as well as in Burgenland. After the St. Pölten election, critical voices were heard even from the rather quiet western state organizations, specifically Salzburg and Vorarlberg, toward the federal party.
A completely new name in the game
According to information from the "Krone" newspaper, however, another name is also said to be in the running: René Zonschits, a member of the Lower Austrian state parliament, is to be nominated as a rival candidate to Andreas Babler at the party conference. Whether it will actually come to a contested vote and who will ultimately stand as a candidate is likely to be decided in the coming weeks at the latest.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
