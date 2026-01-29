In Austrian schools
New timetable: AI and democracy instead of Latin
Artificial intelligence instead of dead languages in Austrian schools, plus more media and democracy education: how the federal government wants to streamline the curriculum.
Veni, vidi, vici! Anyone who has heard these words before can probably apply them to artificial intelligence: I came, I saw, I conquered! In this specific case, however, this should not be understood as a threat scenario; on the contrary, AI is to be anchored in the curriculum in the future.
This is because Austrian students should learn to better understand and critically engage with artificial intelligence. To this end, an additional lesson in AHS upper secondary schools is planned from the 2027/28 school year. The subject of computer science is to become "computer science and artificial intelligence," and the number of hours allocated to it will be increased. "Media and Democracy" is to be introduced in upper secondary schools. This is what the "Krone" has learned from sources close to the Ministry of Education.
Latin gives way to new subjects
Latin lessons are to be scrapped to make way for these new subjects. Back in the fall, Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) announced a reform of the curriculum. There was speculation that he wanted to remove dead languages from the curriculum. It's not quite "I've reached the end of my Latin, " but across the entire upper secondary school level, four hours (!) of Latin are to be cut in the future.
Currently, an AHS student has twelve hours of Latin per week throughout their upper secondary education; in future, this will be reduced to only eight hours over the four years. In Realgymnasien, where the subject is not compulsory, students can currently choose between Latin and a second modern foreign language. Cuts are also planned here, but not to the same extent.
Focus on media education
Schools will be able to decide autonomously how to use the hour freed up by this reform. Incidentally, it still seems to be open who will teach the subject of media and democracy.
These measures give media education significantly more space. This is a project that the minister has emphasized since taking office.
