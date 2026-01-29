New timetable: AI and democracy instead of Latin

This is because Austrian students should learn to better understand and critically engage with artificial intelligence. To this end, an additional lesson in AHS upper secondary schools is planned from the 2027/28 school year. The subject of computer science is to become "computer science and artificial intelligence," and the number of hours allocated to it will be increased. "Media and Democracy" is to be introduced in upper secondary schools. This is what the "Krone" has learned from sources close to the Ministry of Education.