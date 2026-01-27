Giant slalom thriller
LIVE: Schladming showdown! What can the ÖSV men achieve?
Brazil leads at halftime in the night giant slalom in Schladming! After the first run, Lucas Pinheiro Braathen is in the lead, ahead of Loic Meillard from Switzerland (+0.06) and Germany's surprise contender Fabian Gratz. ÖSV ace Marco Schwarz (+0.42) has put himself in a good position for the second run. Who will impress in the second run? We'll be reporting live – see the ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
The interim results:
Marco Schwarz is aiming for a podium place in the night giant slalom in Schladming. On Tuesday evening, the Carinthian alpine skiing ace completed the first run on the treacherous ice slope of the Planai in fourth place, 0.42 seconds behind the leader, Lucas Pinheiro Braathen from Brazil. He is only 0.11 seconds off the podium. Stefan Brennsteiner is the second-best Austrian, already 1.40 seconds behind in 14th place, while Joshua Sturm is in 16th place (+1.48).
All the racers had to contend with the conditions. Braathen spoke of "the iciest race I've ever raced." Schwarz coped well with the slippery and "rock-hard" conditions. "If you make clean turns, you can build up good counterpressure. If you get a little sloppy, if you don't ski cleanly on the edge, it gets slippery. That will also be the secret for the second run," said the 30-year-old. In second place is Switzerland's Loic Meillard (+0.06) ahead of Germany's Fabian Gratz (+0.31).
World Cup leader Marco Odermatt from Switzerland is in seventh place, 0.94 seconds behind Braathen. World champion Raphael Haaser (+1.86) made it into the second run in 17th place, as did Patrick Feurstein in 25th (+2.78). Manuel Feller (+4.89), on the other hand, clearly missed the final in 44th place with start number 49 in what he says will be his last World Cup giant slalom. Lukas Feurstein was eliminated along with 17 other racers. The second run starts at 8:45 p.m.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
