LIVE: Schladming showdown! What can the ÖSV men achieve?

All the racers had to contend with the conditions. Braathen spoke of "the iciest race I've ever raced." Schwarz coped well with the slippery and "rock-hard" conditions. "If you make clean turns, you can build up good counterpressure. If you get a little sloppy, if you don't ski cleanly on the edge, it gets slippery. That will also be the secret for the second run," said the 30-year-old. In second place is Switzerland's Loic Meillard (+0.06) ahead of Germany's Fabian Gratz (+0.31).