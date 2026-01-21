Trump: Framework agreement reached on Greenland

Earlier, in his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Trump had called for immediate negotiations on the acquisition of Greenland. The Arctic island is located in a strategically important location and is undefended, Trump said. He emphasized that he would "not use force" to enforce his demand. After Trump's speech, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen made it clear on Wednesday evening that such talks were out of the question for his country.