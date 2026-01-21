No tariffs against the EU
Trump: Framework agreement reached on Greenland
US President Donald Trump has announced that a framework agreement on Greenland has been reached. This means that the new tariffs he had threatened to impose on the EU from February 1 are off the table for the time being.
Trump reported on the latest developments on his Truth Social platform. According to his post, there had been a "productive meeting" with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The Republican said that this had created "the framework for a future agreement on Greenland and even the entire Arctic region."
The US president explained that the desired solution would be of great benefit to the US and all NATO countries. Further talks would be held on the "Golden Dome" project. The negotiations would be led by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, among others.
Trump: Agreement is "for eternity"
The exact details of this alleged agreement remain unclear. The US president told CNBC on Wednesday evening: "This is for eternity." The details of the "somewhat complex" agreement will be announced at a later date.
Trump wants to force Denmark to sell Greenland to the US. Denmark is resisting. Because of the rejection, Trump originally wanted to impose tariffs of 10 percent from February 1 and 25 percent from June 1 on all goods sent to the US. Currently, a 15 percent tariff has been in effect since the summer for most EU exports to America.
EU special summit in Brussels to go ahead
A specialEUsummit is planned for Thursday to discuss how to deal with Trump's tariff threat. It will still take place, said a spokeswoman for Council President António Costa.
Earlier, in his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Trump had called for immediate negotiations on the acquisition of Greenland. The Arctic island is located in a strategically important location and is undefended, Trump said. He emphasized that he would "not use force" to enforce his demand. After Trump's speech, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen made it clear on Wednesday evening that such talks were out of the question for his country.
Copenhagen continues to expand military presence
Meanwhile, Copenhagen announced that it would continue to expand its military presence in Greenland. "For the first time, specialists from the Jaegerkorpset have been stationed in the harshest areas of Greenland on the coast of Blosseville," the Danish Arctic Command announced on Wednesday, referring to a special unit of the Danish Army. The aim of the mission is "to strengthen the presence in the Arctic."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
