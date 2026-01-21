Wait 13 times longer to see a doctor—unless you pay

"The Austrian healthcare system has deteriorated significantly in recent years. This is not the fault of the people who work in the system, but of those who design it. It is the failure of recent governments in recent years – blue, black, and green," Silvan criticizes the coalition partner ÖVP, among others, and also issues an ultimatum: "If waiting times remain high, we will take further steps – up to and including obliging private doctors to accept a certain proportion of patients with public health insurance."