On the way to Davos: Trump’s plane had to turn back

Trump confident of solution

A few hours before his departure, Trump expressed confidence that a solution would be found that would make NATO and the US "very happy." At the same time, Trump reiterated his position that the US needed Greenland for security reasons. When asked how far he would go to bring the island into US possession, Trump said, "You'll see." When asked about the fact that Greenlanders did not want to belong to the US, Trump said that when he spoke to them, they would surely be enthusiastic.