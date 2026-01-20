Graz Neos leader allegedly verbally abused tram driver

"The tram had just started moving"

The pink leader confirms the incident, but puts it into perspective: "There was no emergency braking. The tram had just started moving and was traveling at between 1 and 3 km/h. Like other passengers, I arrived there on the replacement bus, and although the driver saw this, he simply drove away. I then ran in front of the tram and shouted that he should open the doors because we are the customers."