Jumped in front of tram
Graz Neos leader allegedly verbally abused tram driver
Controversy surrounding Graz NEOS leader Philipp Pointner: The city councilor and leading candidate for the upcoming election is alleged to have jumped in front of a tram and verbally abused the driver for closing the door in his face. The pink boss denies the accusations.
A controversial incident is said to have taken place in Graz last Wednesday. Philipp Pointner, NEOS leader in the city on the Mur and mayoral candidate, allegedly jumped in front of a departing tram to stop it.
There was no emergency braking. The tram had just started moving and was traveling at a speed of between 1 and 3 km/h.
Philipp Pointner, NEOS-Chef in Graz
At least, that is the claim of eyewitnesses, who also reported to the "Krone" newspaper that the tram had performed an emergency brake maneuver and that Pointner had hurled abuse at the tram driver.
"The tram had just started moving"
The pink leader confirms the incident, but puts it into perspective: "There was no emergency braking. The tram had just started moving and was traveling at between 1 and 3 km/h. Like other passengers, I arrived there on the replacement bus, and although the driver saw this, he simply drove away. I then ran in front of the tram and shouted that he should open the doors because we are the customers."
This certainly does not sound like a tirade of abuse. "That's not what it was. Many people thanked me afterwards. It's just crazy what's been going on in Mariatrost since the construction site on Hilmteichstraße. Unfortunately, it happens very often that tram drivers don't wait for passengers."
