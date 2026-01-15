Horror details
Police belt was wrapped around victim’s neck
New, shocking details have emerged following the discovery of Johanna G.'s body in a forest on land belonging to the family of the arrested Cobra officer from Styria: the 34-year-old was strangled with a uniform belt. Where and when exactly the crime took place is still under investigation.
What exactly happened in the last hours before Johanna G.'s death may never be fully clarified. It is still completely unclear whether the 34-year-old was killed on the evening of January 9 in her apartment in Tillmitsch, Styria, or in a parking lot near the hometown of Manuel M. (30). In his car.
Belt attached to headrest
According to the Cobra police officer's statement to the criminal investigation department, the victim and he "engaged in consensual sexual strangulation games" in the car. He placed his uniform belt around the fitness trainer's neck, fastened it to the headrest of his car, and then he and she "pulled" on it.
Now he says: "She strangled herself."
The pressure exerted by the young woman was ultimately too strong, which is why "this tragedy, this terrible accident" happened. This is his – hardly credible – statement during questioning. In a kind of "tunnel vision," he also claims that he then took Johanna G.'s body to his family's property and buried it there in a wooded area.
On Tuesday, the body was found – dressed in underwear, jeans, a sweater, and socks. And Manuel M.'s police belt was still wrapped around her neck...
My client's statements are credible. And they have now been confirmed by the autopsy findings. Mr. M. is therefore innocent.
Anwältin Astrid Wagner
Bild: Martin A. Jöchl
Late Thursday afternoon, it was announced that renowned Viennese lawyer Astrid Wagner has taken on the defense of the alleged perpetrator. "My client is innocent," she says, "his statements are true. This is also supported by the recently released autopsy findings: no defensive wounds were found on Johanna G.'s body."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
