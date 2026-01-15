Died during transport
Prisoner dead: investigation against prison guard
The Eisenstadt public prosecutor's office is investigating the death of a prisoner at Hirtenberg prison in Lower Austria, who died last December as a result of injuries sustained during prisoner transport. This was announced by the Ministry of Justice on Thursday.
The man was to be taken to the psychiatric ward of a hospital on medical orders. "According to the information currently available, the inmate resisted violently, resulting in injuries of varying degrees to himself and six prison guards," the Ministry of Justice said.
Died on the same day
The prison guards immediately administered first aid and alerted emergency medical services. They also managed to stabilize the injured man's condition. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died that same evening.
Investigation against prison guards involved
"An investigation is underway to clarify the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding it," confirmed Petra Bauer, spokeswoman for the Eisenstadt public prosecutor's office. An autopsy report has been commissioned: "This is not yet available." The investigation is "against the prison guards involved in the official act," said Bauer.
Complete clarification
"The police and the public prosecutor's office have been fully supported from the outset by the General Directorate for the Penitentiary System in the Federal Ministry of Justice and by the Hirtenberg prison in their efforts to fully clarify the facts of the case," assured the Ministry of Justice. In addition, the General Directorate immediately carried out an "on-site review" and took measures.
The prison guards involved in the operation were initially removed from operational and command functions. Regardless of the criminal investigation, the operation will be evaluated internally. The results and conclusions drawn from this will be incorporated into the prison guards' operational guidelines and training and further education measures. Crisis intervention management was made available to the prison guards concerned.
Ministry of Justice "deeply affected"
"The Federal Ministry of Justice and the Directorate-General are closely monitoring further developments and will take all necessary steps without delay, depending on the course and outcome of the investigation," according to a statement. Regardless of the outcome of the investigation, the death of the inmate is "deeply saddening," it was emphasized: "The judiciary is aware of its high responsibility for all people in its care. The sequence of events will be fully clarified and reviewed in detail."
