Prisoner dead: investigation against prison guard

Ministry of Justice "deeply affected"

"The Federal Ministry of Justice and the Directorate-General are closely monitoring further developments and will take all necessary steps without delay, depending on the course and outcome of the investigation," according to a statement. Regardless of the outcome of the investigation, the death of the inmate is "deeply saddening," it was emphasized: "The judiciary is aware of its high responsibility for all people in its care. The sequence of events will be fully clarified and reviewed in detail."