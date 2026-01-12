Before the European Handball Championship
DHB goalkeeper criticizes: “Austria plays anti-handball”
There's no question that there has never been a worse application for membership in a fan club of Austria's national handball team – shortly before the start of the 2026 European Handball Championship, German goalkeeper Andreas Wolf took a swipe at the red-white-red handball team!
"Austria plays absolute anti-handball, which no one wants to see; it's very unattractive," said the 34-year-old a few days before Germany's first game – against Mykola Bilyk and Co. ...
Bilyk is aware of Wolf's poor opinion of Austria, as the two are teammates at the top German club THW Kiel. "I've told him that many times – and I think he knows it himself," Wolf revealed to Sky.
"They lead the game in all its ugliness!"
He does concede that this is precisely how the red-white-reds have been able to attract attention in recent tournaments. "With Lukas Hutecek and Mykola Bilyk, they have two absolute leaders and alpha males in their ranks who lead their own game in all its ugliness."
Wolf also warned against Austria, mainly because of one factor: "Opening games always have their pitfalls, so it will be important for us to show right from the start that we are here to go far in this tournament and not to lose ground in the first game..."
