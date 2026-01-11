Great goal show
Final LIVE: Wild goal fest in Barca vs. Real
FC Barcelona has won the Spanish Super Cup! The Catalans defeated Real Madrid 3-2 in a spectacular goal fest in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia). ÖFB star David Alaba made his comeback after almost three months out with injury.
FC Barcelona won the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, cementing its status as the record champion of this competition with a total of 16 titles. Barca had already secured the Super Cup last year with a final triumph over its archrival. Raphinha was the match winner with two goals (36th, 73rd).
Coach Hansi Flick's team had more of the game from the start and deservedly took the lead through Raphinha. Shortly before half-time, things got turbulent: First, Vinicius Junior equalized with a remarkable individual effort (45+2), then Robert Lewandowski put Barcelona 2-1 ahead with a lob over Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (45+4), before Gonzalo Garcia restored parity from a corner (45+6).
Raphinha scores twice
After the break, Madrid continued to rely mainly on counterattacks, leaving Barca in possession of the ball for most of the time. They were punished for this in the 73rd minute when a Raphinha shot was deflected by Raul Asencio, leaving Courtois with no chance.
Three minutes later, Alaba came on to make his first competitive appearance since October 19 last year, but even with the Austrian national team captain and Kylian Mbappe, who was brought on at the same time, the "Royals" were unable to make a comeback. Even a red card for Barca's Frenkie de Jong after a foul on Mbappe (91') did not change that.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
