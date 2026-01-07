Government approves aid package for tourism

• Vision T – Development of a new national tourism strategy with strong industry involvement - Expert summits will be followed by stakeholder dialogues in all federal states from March 2026 - New vision for tourism by summer 2026

•Special budget for the 2026Winter Olympics - €1 million for Austria's international promotion as a leading ski destination

• Modernization of accommodation statistics – More digitization and data quality as a prerequisite for the digital guest register

• New "Team Tourism" image campaign - Goal: to get more people excited about jobs in tourism - Focus on modern working environments, careers, and meaningful work

• Nationwide skilled labor strategy according to the government program – in tourism with a focus on year-round jobs and supraregional placement – focus on better working conditions, qualifications, and long-term retention

• Launch of the Tourism Employee Fund – €6.5 million annually for training and support services

• Review of inflation calculation in tourism – in collaboration with Statistics Austria to better reflect the export-oriented nature of the industry

• "NextGen4Austria" program for business succession in tourism – training opportunities for potential successors

• Simplification of price labeling at accommodation providers – clear rules for the disclosure of charges such as local taxes, modernization of the obligation to display prices in the entrance area

• Implementation of the EU regulation on short-term rentals – Federal government provides technical infrastructure for uniform data reporting