Cold start for chancellor
Two thirds are dissatisfied with the government
A cold start to the new year for the coalition: according to a survey by the "Krone" newspaper, more than two thirds of citizens are no longer satisfied with the government. Almost 60 percent no longer believe in reforms.
Just in time for the first Council of Ministers of the new year, the federal government is facing miserable popularity ratings. According to a survey commissioned by the "Krone" and conducted by the Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis (IFDD), 35% of Austrians are less satisfied with the government's policies - and as many as 32% are not satisfied at all.
Austrians are worried
Voters' political outlook for the new year is correspondingly less optimistic (see chart below). Almost 60% no longer even believe in the much-heralded reforms between the federal government and the federal states.
Strong ratings for female party leaders
The relevance index is remarkable. In this index at least, Chancellor Christian Stocker is on a par with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl. And: NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Greens leader Leonore are clearly ahead of SPÖ leader Andreas Babler. "Strong results for the Foreign Minister and Gewessler. You can see that both are set in their parties," explains IFDD head Christoph Haselmayer.
The survey also clearly shows that the topics of health, inflation and the economy will continue to be particularly important to Austrians in 2026.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
