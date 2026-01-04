Massive system failure
Entire airspace over Greece closed
A look at flight tracking services shows: The skies over Greece are unusually quiet. According to media reports, air traffic over the entire country came to a complete standstill today, Sunday.
All of the country's airports are affected, including the international airports of Athens and Thessaloniki. This was reported by Greek radio (ERTNews) with reference to the aviation authority. Travelers were informed by text message.
According to the Greek Civil Aviation Authority, HCAA, the problem lies with the central radio and communication systems of the control centers for Greek airspace. Apparently, the air traffic controllers are unable to communicate with each other.
All air traffic affected
The closure will not only affect passenger and vacation flights, but will apply to all air traffic over Greece. Representatives of the Greek Civil Aviation Authority and Athens Airport have already confirmed that no incoming flights are currently being handled.
Pilots must fly around affected area
Israeli media reported that there are considerable delays, as most flights to or from Israel pass through Greece. Due to the failure of the system, all flight routes that normally cross Greek airspace are currently being changed. Airlines are therefore having to reroute their planes in real time to avoid the affected area.
Authorities are working on a solution
The exact reasons for the system failure are not yet known. Greek authorities are currently working on a solution. It is unclear when air traffic will be able to resume.
