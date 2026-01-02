Firecracker lie busted
Pensioner shot: Doctors couldn’t believe their eyes
In Vienna-Floridsdorf, a 77-year-old man thought he could fool the doctors when he turned up in hospital on New Year's Day with a serious injury and pretended that young people had thrown a firecracker at him. As it soon turned out, however, it was a gunshot wound ...
The pensioner apparently wanted to deceive the doctors on New Year's Day. The man initially turned up at a hospital in Vienna-Floridsdorf with a serious injury. He claimed that youths had attacked him with a firecracker while he was admiring the fireworks. However, the story did not hold up for long.
"Straight shot through"
During an examination, the doctors quickly established that the injury could not have been caused by a firework. Instead, it turned out to be a "straight shot through" to the left leg, police spokeswoman Anna Gutt reported on Friday.
The police immediately launched an investigation to clarify the cause of the gunshot wound. According to the investigations, the man probably had one of his weapons resting on his right thigh when the shot went off, explained Gutt. The cartridge went through the left thigh, through the kneecap and came out at the lower leg.
Fell asleep after gunshot wound
Having previously taken a sleeping pill, the man fell asleep after the incident. According to the police, he initially treated the serious injury himself and only alerted the emergency services on New Year's Day.
During a search of the 77-year-old's home, officers seized two unregistered firearms. According to the current state of the investigation, the man is likely to have shot himself in the leg while handling a pistol on New Year's Eve. The man will be charged.
