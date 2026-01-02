Couple crashed
Tragedy in East Tyrol: tobogganing ends fatally!
A particularly tragic accident occurred on New Year's Day in Nikolsdorf (East Tyrol). While tobogganing, a 63-year-old man and his wife (58) left a forest road and slid into steep rocky terrain. The man succumbed to his injuries on the spot, his wife survived seriously injured.
An outing with their 23-year-old daughter and son-in-law (23) turned into a tragedy for the parents on New Year's Day. All four of them were tobogganing together from the Rabantalm in the Lienz valley floor down the forest road in the afternoon.
In a left-hand bend, the 63-year-old and his wife skidded over the right-hand edge of the path, where the terrain not only drops steeply, but there is also an almost vertical 25-metre cliff. The couple first fell 25 meters, then slid another 50 meters over snow-covered forest terrain.
Son-in-law provided first aid
Other ascending tobogganers discovered the fresh tracks leading beyond the forest path and heard screams. After alerting the rescue services, the couple's son-in-law descended to the victims. He administered first aid - but it was too late for the 63-year-old. The man succumbed to his serious injuries. His wife was rescued by helicopter and transferred to Klagenfurt Hospital. He has serious injuries.
The Lienz mountain rescue team then also recovered the man who had been involved in the accident. The relatives were looked after by a crisis intervention team from the rescue service. Twenty-two mountain rescuers from Lienz and two Alpine police officers were deployed.
Toboggan run in East Tyrol
The toboggan run is actually a popular family excursion destination. You hike uphill for just under an hour and then descend again for around one kilometer along the same forest road. The highlight is a 120-metre-long, illuminated tunnel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
