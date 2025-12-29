"Drug transshipment center"
Trump confirms: US attack on port in Venezuela
Is war brewing between the USA and Venezuela? Donald Trump confirmed on Monday evening that a major explosion at a port facility in Venezuela was a US attack.
According to the US President, "a large facility" from which ships had come had been taken out. It had been a "drug transshipment point". Further background to the attack is unclear.
"Large explosion in the port area"
"There was a big explosion in the harbor area where the boats are loaded with drugs," he said before a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The facility had been destroyed.
This could be the first attack on land since the US army began its operations against boats of alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific.
On Friday, Trump hinted at such a strike in an impromptu interview on radio station 77 WABC. "I don't know if you've read it or seen it, they have a big facility or a big facility where the ships are coming from," Trump said. He added: "We took them out two nights ago. So we hit them very hard." Trump did not give any further details, such as whether and if so how many people were killed in the attack. There were also no details on the nature of the strike.
USA steps up action against drug cartels
In recent months, the USA has attacked several boats in the Caribbean that were allegedly smuggling drugs. In addition, soldiers, warships, an aircraft carrier and a long-range bomber have been deployed to the region near Venezuela. The US government justifies the action with the fight against drug cartels. However, Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro sees this as an attempt to force a change of power in the country.
In October, Trump then publicly confirmed that he had also authorized covert operations by the CIA foreign intelligence service in Venezuela. In recent weeks, US forces have also taken control of several oil tankers.
