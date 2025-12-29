Trump confirms: US attack on port in Venezuela

On Friday, Trump hinted at such a strike in an impromptu interview on radio station 77 WABC. "I don't know if you've read it or seen it, they have a big facility or a big facility where the ships are coming from," Trump said. He added: "We took them out two nights ago. So we hit them very hard." Trump did not give any further details, such as whether and if so how many people were killed in the attack. There were also no details on the nature of the strike.