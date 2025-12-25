Vorteilswelt
Plastic threat? Doubts about Kim’s nuclear submarine

Nachrichten
25.12.2025 15:59
Is this red monster a real nuclear submarine or just a backdrop for North Korea's propaganda?
Is this red monster a real nuclear submarine or just a backdrop for North Korea's propaganda?(Bild: AFP/STR)

First missiles, then a submarine - and Kim Jong Un in the middle. North Korea's ruler is once again staging a show of military strength. But on closer inspection, one thing in particular raises questions: Is the nuclear submarine on display actually operational - or could it just be a dummy?

According to the state news agency KCNA, Kim supervised the test firing of long-range surface-to-air missiles near the country's east coast on Wednesday. The missiles hit air targets up to 200 kilometers away. The test was aimed at developing a new type of high-altitude missile, it said.

Kim reminds of world situation
At the same time, Kim inspected the construction of a nuclear-powered submarine weighing around 8,700 tons at another location, according to KCNA. This should also be capable of firing surface-to-air missiles. The project is part of the modernization of the North Korean navy. Kim was quoted as saying that the expansion of nuclear capabilities was "essential and unavoidable" as the world situation was not peaceful.

Kim presented his new terror of the seas in a good mood.
Kim presented his new terror of the seas in a good mood.(Bild: AFP/STR)
So far, only a few countries have nuclear-powered submarines - but the vessel at the North ...
So far, only a few countries have nuclear-powered submarines - but the vessel at the North Korean factory looks a little too slick for some observers.(Bild: AFP/STR)

Doubts about the authenticity of the vessel
However, the appearance of the submarine on display is striking. The images published by North Korean media show an unusually smooth hull with no visible weld seams or typical signs of use. The shapes also appear remarkably uniform. It remains to be seen whether this is an unfinished boat, a specially prepared outer hull - or merely a propaganda object. There is no official information on construction progress, propulsion or operational capability.

Kim justified the project with South Korea's plans to develop its own nuclear submarine with the support of the USA, among other things. North Korean state media also criticized the recent arrival of the US nuclear submarine "USS Greeneville" in the South Korean port of Busan as an escalation of military tensions.

Japan also the focus of propaganda
Japan also became the focus of propaganda: North Korea declared that Tokyo was showing ambitions to possess nuclear weapons and was additionally encouraged by South Korean submarine plans. It remains unclear whether Kim is actually presenting a new nuclear threat with the submarine shown - or is primarily sending a signal. How much substance is behind the staging cannot be proven on the basis of the published information.

