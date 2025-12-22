Norbert Hofer has a new job in Graz

Switch to the energy sector

On Monday, it was announced that Norbert Hofer will take up another job on February 1, 2026. The politician will become Vice President for Strategic Communications at Emerald Horizon AG in Graz. According to the Burgenland native, the company is "working on solutions with the aim of achieving an affordable, decentralized, secure and environmentally friendly energy supply". He has been interested in these topics for a long time, and as Infrastructure Minister he also dealt with technology, said Hofer.