FPÖ man about to retire
Norbert Hofer has a new job in Graz
Norbert Hofer, the chairman of the FPÖ parliamentary group in Burgenland, will take up a new job on February 1st. In mid-December he had already announced his resignation as club chairman, as his future activities in the private sector were not compatible with this function.
He will officially step down as club chairman on 14 January 2026, when his successor will also be appointed. It is not yet clear who will succeed Hofer. It is already known that the politician will become the second managing director of Binder Leitl Investment GmbH in Vienna.
This company implements infrastructure projects, for example in the field of renewable energy. Austria's economy is to be strengthened in South Eastern Europe. The first Managing Director, Andreas Binder, was also once an FPÖ politician and later a NEOS mayoral candidate.
Switch to the energy sector
On Monday, it was announced that Norbert Hofer will take up another job on February 1, 2026. The politician will become Vice President for Strategic Communications at Emerald Horizon AG in Graz. According to the Burgenland native, the company is "working on solutions with the aim of achieving an affordable, decentralized, secure and environmentally friendly energy supply". He has been interested in these topics for a long time, and as Infrastructure Minister he also dealt with technology, said Hofer.
The 54-year-old has also worked as an aviation engineer in the past and has trained as a communication and behavioral trainer. After sitting in the National Council, he became a member of the Burgenland state parliament on February 6, 2025. He did not initially announce whether he would retain his seat. In theory, Hofer could continue to hold it. The politician announced that he would make a decision by the end of the year.
