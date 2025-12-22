These are the hotspots
No Christmas peace on the roads: Danger of traffic jams!
Christmas time - on Austria's roads this means, above all, traffic jams. If you have to expect congestion until Christmas Eve, especially around shopping centers and roads, you will need a lot of patience after Christmas, especially due to travel traffic. And the weather - snow, for example - could also exacerbate the situation.
Still getting the last presents? Unfortunately, experience shows that you are not alone with this idea in the last few days before Christmas Eve. And that's why you should plan more time and, above all, make sure you have good nerves. According to ARBÖ estimates, heavy shopping traffic is to be expected on Monday, Tuesday and even on Christmas Eve. "Access roads to shopping streets, shopping centers and retail parks are particularly affected," warns the traffic club.
- In Wien kommt es vor allem auf der Südautobahn (A2) zwischen Wien und Wiener Neudorf, der Südosttangente (A23), der Wiener Nordrandschnellstraße (S2) sowie auf der Altmannsdorfer Straße und der Triester Straße zu sehr starken Verzögerungen. Innerstädtisch wird sich am Gürtel, auf den Zweierlinien sowie rund um große Einkaufszentren und Einkaufsstraßen ein ähnliches Bild abzeichnen.
- Auch in Graz, Linz, Salzburg und Innsbruck ist rund um Einkaufszentren mit Staus und intensivem Parkplatzsuchverkehr zu rechnen. Besonders betroffen sind die Südautobahn (A2) und die Pyhrnautobahn (A9) im Großraum Graz, die Westautobahn (A1) zwischen dem Knoten Linz und Haid sowie zwischen Salzburg-Nord und dem Knoten Salzburg. In Innsbruck zählen die Inntalautobahn (A12) bei den Ab- und Auffahrten Innsbruck-Ost und Kranebitten sowie die Innsbrucker Straße (B174) zu den staugefährdeten Bereichen.
Once the Christ Child has finally collected all the presents, experience has shown that it tends to be quiet on Austria's roads from the afternoon on Christmas Eve. Many families spend these hours in the immediate family circle, "larger travel movements take place only occasionally", according to the ARBÖ.
It can be "white" in the south and east
However, this is a good thing, not least in terms of the weather forecast. As reported in detail, it is likely to be "white" this year, especially in the south and east of the country. Due to the cooler weather, the Christ Child is likely to be joined by Mother Hulda this year: Snowfall is possible and could therefore cause obstructions.
On Christmas Day and St. Stephen's Day, too, you can expect a "quieter flow of traffic". In most cases, relatives and friends will be visiting on these days.
Travel wave rolls in and also the "exchange traffic"
The traffic is likely to be manageable after the end of the festive period from the weekend. From Saturday, the wave of travelers heading for vacation and ski resorts will begin. The message for this day is: Please be patient. "This day is one of the busiest of the entire Christmas period. The heaviest traffic is expected between the early hours of the morning and the early afternoon," warns ARBÖ.
And don't forget - the Christ Child doesn't always hit the mark with his presents or perhaps there were various vouchers in the packages. Therefore, an increased influx to shopping centers and the like must be expected again.
The situation on the roads will also be exacerbated by traffic traveling to the Women's Ski World Cup in Semmering.
- Inntalautobahn (A12) vor der Grenze Kufstein/Kiefersfelden sowie bei den Ausfahrten zu den Skitälern und im Großraum Innsbruck
- Tauernautobahn (A10) zwischen dem Knoten Salzburg und Hallein sowie vor den Tunnelportalen zwischen Golling und Werfen
- Achensee Straße (B181) zwischen Maurach und dem Eingang ins Zillertal
- Brennerautobahn (A13) zwischen Schönberg und Innsbruck sowie vor der Luegbrücke
- Ennstal Straße (B320) bei Liezen und Schladming
- Fernpass-Straße (B179) im Bereich Nassereith sowie vor dem Lermooser Tunnel und dem Grenztunnel Vils/Füssen
- Ötztal Straße (B186) im gesamten Verlauf
- Pyhrnautobahn (A9) im Bereich der Tunnelkette Klaus sowie vor dem Bosruck- und dem Gleinalmtunnel
- Semmering Schnellstraße (S6) zwischen Neunkirchen und Spital am Semmering
- Südautobahn (A2) südlich von Wien sowie zwischen Wiener Neustadt und dem Knoten Seebenstein
- Westautobahn (A1) im Großraum Salzburg
- Zillertal Straße (B169) vor dem Brettfalltunnel sowie abschnittsweise im gesamten Verlauf
Attention, driving bans in the west!
The ÖAMTC is also warning of additional obstructions due to driving bans in Vorarlberg and Tyrol.
- For example, on Saturdays with heavy travel until February 28, 2026, on and off-ramps have been imposed on the Arlberg expressway (S16). "They will apply to all vehicles during the Christmas vacations on December 27, from 8 am to 6 pm. This affects the Bings, Braz-West, Braz-Ost and Langen am Arlberg junctions," said the traffic club in a press release.
- The driving bans for alternative traffic in Tyrol are in force until Easter Monday, April 6, 2026, including weekends and public holidays in from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the districts of Kufstein, Reutte and Imst, according to the ÖAMTC. For the district of Schwaz, they only apply on Saturdays up to and including March 28, 2026. In the districts of Innsbruck and Innsbruck Land, the traffic bans start on December 27 and end on March 1, 2026. In addition, metering traffic lights will be installed at neuralgic points.
Tips for stress-free driving
In any case, the general rule is: please allow more time, keep your nerve and perhaps even give up your car if possible. "If possible, shopping trips should be made in the early morning hours, and sufficient time reserves should be planned for vacation trips on Saturdays," says ARBÖ. Park-and-ride offers as well as shuttle buses or trains are recommended for visiting the Ski World Cup at Semmering.
Arrive safely!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.