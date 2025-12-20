17 hours on the mountain
“Got lost, but will soon be at the parking lot”
A hiker (54) wandered around the mountains in Rosenau am Hengstpaß (Upper Austria) for 17 hours. After the ascent to the Wasserklotz, she got completely lost on the descent, called her husband in the evening and said she would be at the parking lot in an hour. In fact, the woman was only found at around 2 a.m. after a long search.
A 54-year-old woman from Ried im Traunkreis started a hike in the municipality of Rosenau am Hengstpaß from Zickerreith towards Wasserklotz at 9.30 am on Friday. She reached the summit at 11 a.m. and, after a long break, decided to take a different route as a descent. The woman lost her bearings and hiked towards Blabergalm and then to the so-called Weißwasser.
Husband raised the alarm at midnight
In the meantime, her cell phone had reception and she informed her husband at around 5.30 p.m. that she was lost but would be back at the parking lot in an hour. When the 54-year-old was still not home shortly before midnight, her husband dialed the mountain rescue emergency number. The Windischgarsten mountain rescue service, a patrol and an Alpine police officer launched a search operation. Due to the size of the search area, the Spital am Pyhrn and Vorderstoder mountain rescue stations and a dog handler were also involved in the search operation.
Cell phone search had a radius of 7650 meters
In addition, the State Office of Criminal Investigation arranged for a cell phone search. This revealed a location at a transmitter in Großraming with a radius of 7650 meters. The Salzburg Air Operations Center was also alerted and searched the area of the water block with the FLIR dragonfly.
Searchers heard a woman's voice
At around 2.05 a.m., a mountain rescue search party reported that they could hear a female voice, which was apparently coming from the opposite mountain. After the missing woman kept answering calls, she was finally found in pathless terrain on the so-called Langfirst. The hiker was in good condition for the situation and was able to make the descent on her own.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
