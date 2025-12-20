“Got lost, but will soon be at the parking lot”

Husband raised the alarm at midnight

In the meantime, her cell phone had reception and she informed her husband at around 5.30 p.m. that she was lost but would be back at the parking lot in an hour. When the 54-year-old was still not home shortly before midnight, her husband dialed the mountain rescue emergency number. The Windischgarsten mountain rescue service, a patrol and an Alpine police officer launched a search operation. Due to the size of the search area, the Spital am Pyhrn and Vorderstoder mountain rescue stations and a dog handler were also involved in the search operation.