Broadcaster in Austria
Islam propaganda still available despite ban
The terrorist attack in Sydney on a Jewish festival has shown that rising anti-Semitism is a growing challenge for Western countries. One of the mouthpieces of the Islamist Hezbollah from Lebanon is the media channel Al-Manar TV, which is still available in Austria.
The content of the media platform Al-Manar ("The Lighthouse") is specifically directed against the West and Israel. Hezbollah bases its religious extremist ideology largely on the concept of "Islamic resistance" on behalf of oppressed population groups. With its content and news, the station specifically addresses the Arab diaspora, but also ideological allies. The Documentation Center for Political Islam has analyzed the content.
Song Contest instrumentalizes
One focus is the Middle East conflict. Among other things, controversial debates such as the one about Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 are instrumentalized for their own purposes. With its website in Arabic, English, French and Spanish, the channel is aimed at a global audience. The EU banned the channel from EU satellites back in 2005, while some member states also imposed further bans. Nevertheless, it was still available via livestream.
Germany reacted long ago
A year ago, Germany instructed all telecommunications companies to block the websites of Al-Manar in the various languages in order to protect minors. In Austria and Switzerland, however, the media channel is still accessible.
In Austria, a well-known activist who openly advocated pro-Hezbollah and pro-Hamas positions recommended content from the media channels Al-Manar and Al-Mayadeen - the latter being another medium in the sphere of influence of the Shiite Islamist organization. The Austrian association Dar al Janub also shared Hezbollah messages in its social media postings, for example from the longstanding former Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.
The adoption of these posts by non-Islamist, often radical left-wing actors shows how Hezbollah propaganda appeals to a wider target group.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
