Chats reveal
Pilnacek made appointments for days after death
The circumstances surrounding the death of Christian Pilnacek, once a powerful section head in the Ministry of Justice, continue to pose a mystery - and will also occupy a parliamentary committee of inquiry from January. Now chats have emerged that cast doubt on the suicide theory.
What really happened on the night of October 20? Did section head Christian Pilnacek really decide to end his life? The Austrian Ombudsman Board has identified errors in the investigation into the death of former section chief Christian Pilnacek. A suicide was assumed far too early, which is why possible witnesses and evidence were ignored, complained Christoph Luisser, the Ombudsman appointed by the FPÖ, at a press conference on Tuesday.
Chats on smartwatch
The interim report by the Ombudsman's Office confirms some of the already known criticism surrounding the death of the former head of the justice section. Chats that have now emerged, which were recovered thanks to Pilnacek's smartwatch, also show that the top civil servant made numerous appointments, some private, some professional, far beyond the day of his death.
Christian Pilnacek also communicated with people who were apparently close to him via chat - but there is no indication in any of the messages that he would harm himself. On the contrary, meetings for dinner and coffee were arranged.
Was Pilnacek alone?
Only the last message, which presumably went to the cell phone of his partner at the time, suddenly sounds different: "I'm done and can't go on. All the best." However, it is unclear whether the head of the section wrote this message himself. In any case, the tone of the message is very different from the previous ones.
The cell phone can no longer be analyzed, it was destroyed by Pilnacek's wife with a Bunsen burner, as reported by the platform "zackzack" by former politician and whistleblower Peter Pilz. Pilz is currently involved in a legal dispute over his book on the Pilnacek case; a verdict in the proceedings for an injunction is expected on Thursday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.