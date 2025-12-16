Lucky Munich residents
Ouch! Real overlooked Bayern’s super youngster Karl
Lennart Karl is the talk of the town, and FC Bayern's super youngster is currently causing amazement week after week - both in Germany's Bundesliga and in international soccer! But what hardly anyone knew until now is that the striker, who is just 17 years old, could also play for Real Madrid, as he was invited to a trial training session with the "royals" around seven years ago. But nothing came of an engagement, as Real did not recognize a future superstar in Karl at the time ...
Of course, "just" because Karl is now causing a sensation in adult soccer as a teenager at FC Bayern and has already scored six goals and provided two assists for coach Vincent Kompany's team this year, doesn't mean that things will continue like this in the coming years. But the basis for this is clearly there ...
Back to the Real deal that didn't materialize - as freelance journalist Sebastian Leisgang revealed in the SZ podcast "Und nun zum Sport", Karl attracted attention at the age of 10 at two regional Real Madrid talent camps. So much so that he was invited to a trial training session at Madrid's Bernabéu stadium.
"Dad told me later that he was very happy about it!"
"As you know, it didn't work out with Real Madrid back then. Dad told me later that he was very happy about it because he had the feeling that it wasn't really about his boy - it was about negotiating contracts for big consultancy agencies," Leisgang said in the podcast. However, there is no resentment or resentment in the family because of this ...
But the jump to a big club was only postponed, not canceled. In the summer of 2022, the long-time Eintracht Frankfurt product finally moved to FC Bayern, where he impressed with 34 goals in 31 youth games, so much so that Kompany became aware of Karl and "tried him out" in the one-man team. The rest is now history ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
